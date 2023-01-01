Jets vs. Seahawks: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks both have a lot to play for ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle. Both teams are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the Wild Card race, but a victory would be huge for their postseason chances. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET and air on FOX. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Seahawks in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Jets -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Jets -125, Seahawks +105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks +2

The wrong team is favored in this matchup because Seattle will win this game. Returning home with a significant home-field advantage against a struggling team that is traveling across the country with a new quarterback under center. Mike White is an upgrade at QB for the Jets, but he won’t be enough to pick up this victory.

Over/under: Over 42.5

The Seahawks offense is ranked seventh in yards per play (5.8), and the return of White should give the Jets an offensive boost against a Seattle defense that ranks 24th in yards per play allowed (5.7). Anything under 44 is a solid bet for the over in this spot.

Player prop: Zonovan Knight Over 58.5 rushing yards (-115)

The return of White should spark the rushing attack that has been atrocious in the last couple weeks. Knight rushed for an average of 76.7 yards in his first three games before recording 21 rushing yards on 19 carries combined over the last two matchups. An improved passing game should get the rookie back in the right direction.