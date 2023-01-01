Vikings vs. Packers: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings will hit the road for a matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon from Lambeau Field. The Packers are still fighting for their playoff lives, while the Vikings enter Sunday still alive for the top seed in the NFC. The game will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET and air on CBS. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Packers in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Packers odds

Spread: Packers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Packers -170, Vikings +145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers -3

Someone needs to investigate how the Vikings have a 12-3 record after looking at their stats. Minnesota’s defense ranks 31st in yards per play (6.0), and the offense is in the bottom half of the league offensively in that category. The Packers won three straight games, and let’s side with the team more desperate for a win with homefield advantage.

Over/under: Over 48

These are two pretty bad defenses as the Packers and Vikings both rank in the bottom six in yards per play on that side of the ball. Minnesota is second-to-last in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.5), and Green Bay is 29th in yards per rush attempt (5.0). It’s obvious to see how both offenses should attack the opposing defenses, and they’re set up for success.

Player prop: Dalvin Cook Over 72.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Vikings should run the ball a ton in this matchup, and Cook exceeded 85 yards in three of his last four games against the Packers. He rushed for 90 yards on 20 carries against Green Bay in Week 1, and it’s highly likely he sees another big workload on Sunday afternoon.