Rams vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 1. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET while airing on CBS. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Chargers in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chargers -6.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Chargers -255, Rams +215

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams +6.5

The Rams are riding a wave of momentum after beating the Denver Broncos by a score of 51-14 last week. The running game played a huge role in that blowout, as Rams RB Cam Akers racked up 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. The Chargers are vulnerable to the ground game while allowing the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season. In other words, there’s an opening for the Rams to move the ball and keep this one close.

Over/under: Under 42

The Chargers have gone under this number in three straight games. Prior to last week’s outburst, the Rams have gone under 43 total points in three of their previous four games. The Chargers have been played very good defense lately, and the Rams will want to control this game by running the football and using the clock. Both of those factors point towards the under.

Player prop: Rams RB Cam Akers anytime touchdown scorer (-130)

As explained earlier, Akers is coming off an outstanding game with three touchdowns, and the Chargers have been generous to opposing running backs all season. Akers has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games, and this is a great matchup for him to find paydirt once again.