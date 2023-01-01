Bills vs. Bengals: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals wrap up the NFL’s Week 17 slate when they meet on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on January 2 from Paycor Stadium. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Bengals in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Bills -1 (-110)

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -115, Bengals -105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals +1

It’s essentially a pick’em game between these two AFC contenders, and both have been on respective hot streaks coming into Week 17. The Bills are winners of six straight while the Bengals are on a seven-game winning streak. Ultimately it may come down to who takes better care of the ball and avoids giving away possessions to the opposing signal-caller, and the Bills average nearly one per game (0.9) in this road contest. Cincinnati, with equally capable offensive playmakers, should be equipped to eke out a win over Buffalo.

Over/under: Over 49.5

Monday night’s showdown will feature the NFL’s fourth and sixth-ranked scoring offenses going head-to-head, and while both teams have capable defenses it’s hard to fathom either unit containing the other. The Bills’ last two games have finished over, and with playmakers on both sides, points will be scored in a likely shootout. If the final score ultimately comes down to Allen versus Burrow, take the over with the two quarterbacks in the spotlight here.

Player prop: Joe Burrow over 283.5 passing yards (-115)

While the Bills' defense can hold its own versus anybody in the league, they rank a mere 15th in pass defense (213.3 YPG allowed). Burrow is averaging 284.0 YPG this season and with the Bengals getting healthier since the return of Ja’Marr Chase, alongside weapons including Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon’s ability as a pass-catcher, Burrow should put together another high-flying performance. If it comes down to Allen versus Burrow, the latter should be able to go toe-to-toe and finish above his passing total.