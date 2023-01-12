How the public is betting the Seahawks vs. 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round

The No. 7 Seattle Seahawks take on the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET to kick off the Wild Card round. Let’s take a look at where the public is placing its bets on this matchup.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Seahawks +9.5: 28% of action, 33% of bets

49ers -9.5: 72% of action, 67% of bets

The Seahawks eked their way into the playoffs with a Lions win over the Packers, while the Niners clinched the NFC West weeks ago. The public has certainly read the writing on the wall in this line: the Niners have beaten the Seahawks by 20 points and again by eight points this season. They should be able to cover this spread easily and hold Seattle to a low-scoring game.

Over/Under

Over 42.5: 59% of action, 64% of bets

Under 42.5: 41% of action, 36% of bets

The betting public is fairly split on this one, with a slight advantage toward the over. Both of these teams’ previous matchups ended with the same total: 34. I think, given that knowledge, it’s a safe assumption to believe that the third matchup will look fairly similar. An 8.5-point addition to those previous games is two extra scores, so while it’s not out of the question entirely, the under might be the way to go here.

Moneyline

49ers -500: 88% of action. 86% of bets

Seahawks +400: 12% of action, 14% of bets

If the Seahawks win, those 14% of bettors will get plenty of cash, but the history between these two teams this season speaks for itself. The public is right.