How public is betting the Chargers vs. Jaguars in AFC Wild Card round

The No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers will take on the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round on Saturday, January 14. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at where the public is placing its wagers for this matchup.

Point Spread

Chargers -2: 65% of action, 61% of bets

Jaguars +2: 35% of action, 39% of bets

The Chargers used their starters in their final game against the Broncos and still lost. Mike Williams is questionable with a back injury for this weekend following the Denver loss, and the Jaguars are not only hosting but have won each of their last five games. This feels like there’s a lot of momentum going Jacksonville’s way, which is interestingly reflected in the public’s moneyline betting trends but not in the public’s bets against the spread. The public may be leaning the wrong way here, made clear by the difference in ML betting.

Over/Under

Over 47.5: 41% of action, 49% of bets

Under 47.5%: 59% of action. 51% of bets

The public is fairly split, with a tilt toward the under. The Jags have averaged 29.2 points over their last five games, and the Chargers have averaged 23.8 in the same time span. With neither team boasting a particularly strong defense, the over feels like a solid bet here, as this is the type of matchup that can easily turn into a shootout.

Moneyline

Chargers -135: 43% of action, 44% of bets

Jaguars +115: 57% of action, 56% of bets

The Jags have almost every advantage pointing their way at the moment, from home-field advantage to win-streak momentum to a non-injured starting wide receiver. It makes sense that the public is leaning Jacksonville’s way.