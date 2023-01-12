How the public is betting the Dolphins vs. Bills in the AFC Wild Card round

The No. 7 Miami Dolphins take on the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15. Here, we’ll take a look at how the public is placing their bets on this matchup.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Bills -13: 86% of action, 78% of bets

Dolphins: +13: 14% of action, 22% of bets

The Dolphins struggled in the second half of their season, largely due to repeated injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday’s game, we can expect much of the same that we’ve seen over the past few weeks. This won’t be like the other matchups between these two teams this season, which have each been decided by just a few points, and the public is right on this one.

Over/Under

Over 43.5: 58% of action, 66% of bets

Under 43.5: 42% of action. 34% of bets

It might be tough to hit the over with the Dolphins’ offensive production lowered in Tagovailoa’s absence, but we can expect the Bills to put up some points against this Miami defense. The public is leaning the over, but the under may be the way to go in this one.

Moneyline

Bills -800: 89% of action, 91% of bets

Dolphins +575: 11% of action, 9% of bets

The Dolphins have next to no shot at winning this one without Tua. They’re severely outmatched on both sides of the ball, and though Dolphins bettors will win big if a miracle does occur, the public is correct in heavily leaning Bills.