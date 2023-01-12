How the public is betting the Ravens-Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round

The No. 6 Baltimore Ravens will take on the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 15, and the game will air on NBC.

Cincinnati is the 8-point favorite, and the point total is set at 40.5. The Bengals have -390 moneyline odds as the home favorites, while the Ravens are installed as the +320 road underdogs.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, January 11 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Point Spread: Bengals -8

87% of the handle and 84% of bets are on the Bengals to cover.

Is the public right? This is the third matchup between these divisional teams this season. In Week 5, the Ravens won 19-17, and then in Week 18, the Bengals took the 27-16 victory. Baltimore is not expected to have starting quarterback Lamar Jackson back, and backup Tyler Huntley continues to deal with tendonitis. The public should be right on this one.

Over/Under: 40.5

64% of the handle and 65% of bets are on the over to hit.

Is the public right? The Ravens' offense is too banged up with injuries that they can’t be expected to contribute much to this point total. They did score 16 points in Week 18 with third-string quarterback Anthony Brown under center. The good news is that the Bengals' offense has been firing on all cylinders, and that should continue this week. The public is two for two as the over should hit.

Moneyline: Bengals -390

89% of the handle and 90% of bets are on the Bengals to win.

Is the public right? Not much to say here. I already think that Cincinnati covers the spread, which will, in turn, mean that they win the game. The injuries to Baltimore are going to be evident in this game, and it would take a monumental mess-up by the Bengals not to come away from this game with a win and advance to the Divisional round.