Full list of Wild Card Round straight-up picks ranked by confidence levels

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are upon us and it starts with the Wild Card Round. Or “Super Wild Card Weekend” as the NFL likes to refer to it. 12 teams are in action this weekend with the Chiefs and Eagles getting a bye into the Divisional Round.

All six matchups this weekend will be rematches of at least one regular season content. Three of the games are rematches of division rivals, which means they’re facing each other for the third time this season. The Ravens-Bengals and Dolphins-Bills were split 1-1 this season while the 49ers swept their two-game series with the Seahawks.

With all that in mind, we’re back with straight-up picks for the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We pick each game’s winner, and are ranking them based on confidence level. We’ve split up the games into three levels of high, medium, and low confidence. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

High

Bills over Dolphins

49ers over Seahawks

Bengals over Ravens

Medium

Jaguars over Chargers***

Low

Cowboys over Bucs

Giants over Vikings***