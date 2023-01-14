Betting Seahawks-49ers against the spread in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game will air on FOX.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers listed as a 9.5-point home favorite. In the analysis below, we’ll break down how to approach that number.

ATS Pick: Seahawks vs. 49ers

The 49ers beat the Seahawks in two meetings this season. San Francisco won the first meeting 27-7 at home in Week 2, covering the 8.5-point spread. The second matchup took place in Seattle in Week 15, and the 49ers won 21-13 — covering a 3-point spread.

San Francisco has been favored by more than a touchdown six times this season. The 49ers covered the spread in four of those games. Overall, San Francisco went 6-0 against the spread against divisional opponents this season, and the Niners will have a chance to retain that perfect streak in this Wild Card matchup against the Seahawks.

Seattle has struggled in the box score and against the spread over the second half of the season. The Seahawks failed to cover the spread in seven of their last eight games. They were listed as underdogs of a touchdown or more twice this season, failing to cover in both of those contests.

The 49ers finished the season with ten straight wins, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Over that stretch, the average margin of victory was 16.1 points. San Francisco and its top defense has a great chance to win by double-digits and cover the spread against this NFC West foe.

The Pick: 49ers -9.5