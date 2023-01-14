How the public is betting the Seahawks vs. 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round

The 2023 NFL playoffs get rolling on Saturday afternoon with a pair of NFC West teams. The No. 2 San Francisco 49ers will host the No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14. With kickoff just hours away, here’s how the public is betting on the game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Seahawks +9.5: 29% of action, 35% of bets

49ers -9.5: 71% of action, 65% of bets

Everyone loves an underdog, and it’s hard not to like a Seahawks team that was written off after trading away quarterback Russell Wilson before the season. However, the public isn’t being taken in by the Cinderella story. The Niners had no problems turning away the Seahawks during the regular season with a double-digit win and an eight-point win. They should cruise in this one.

Over/Under

Over 42: 50% of action, 58% of bets

Under 42: 50% of action, 42% of bets

Neither of these teams is known for its prolific offenses like some of the AFC powerhouses in the postseason this year. The point total in both of their regular season matchups was 34, so it’s a stretch to think that they can come up with two more touchdowns. The 49ers had the NFL’s stingiest defense, allowing less than 15 points per game, while on the flipside, the Seahawks averaged fewer than 25 points scored per game. Look for the Niners defense to reward the bettors who took the under.

Moneyline

Seahawks +400: 16% of action, 16% of bets

49ers -500: 84% of action, 84% of bets

The great thing about the NFL is that any team is capable of pulling off an upset from time to time. But the Niners might be the best team in the NFC, and there’s no logical way to see them losing this game.