How the public is betting the Chargers-Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round

The second game of Saturday’s Wild Card double header features the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers pitted against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Unlike the lopsided matinee opening Saturday’s playoff slate, this one features two closely matched teams in one of the tougher games to predict. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Chargers -2.5: 49% of action, 55% of bets

Jaguars +2.5: 51% of action, 45% of bets

The Chargers finished the season 4-0-1 against the spread, while the Jags finished the year with five straight wins, one more win than they had in the previous two seasons combined. Los Angeles is 9-2 when favored, versus 7-5 for the Jaguars.

This is difficult game to pick, but one thing that could really work in the Jaguars’ favor is a raucous home crowd. The Jaguars feel like the right pick here.

Over/Under

Over 47.5: 52% of action, 51% of bets

Under 47.5: 48% of action, 49% of bets

Both teams averaged about 23 points per game this season (23 for the Chargers and 23.8 for the Jags.) While Jacksonville allowed an average of just over 20 points per game, compared to 22.6 for the Chargers. In their regular season game, back in Week 3, the Jaguars won handily, 38-10, but then lost six of their next seven.

The average point total at TIAA Bank Stadium this season is 42.5. The under feels like a better pick here, especially in a postseason game where things tend to tighten up a little bit.

Moneyline

Chargers -140: 38% of action, 42% of bets

Jaguars +120: 62% of action, 58% of bets

Follow the public’s instinct here; Jacksonville is riding some real momentum into this game.