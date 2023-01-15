Betting Giants-Vikings against the spread in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 15.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are listed as 3-point home favorites. Should you bet on Minnesota to cover that spread, or do the Giants make for a better pick while getting a field goal? We’ll break it down below.

ATS Pick: Giants vs. Vikings

These teams met in Minneapolis on Dec. 24, and the Vikings pulled out a 27-24 victory. Despite the 13-4 record, Minnesota has been far from a rock-solid team. The Vikings were 3-8-1 ATS against the NFC this season while winning plenty of close games along the way. On the other hand, Minnesota went 4-0-1 ATS as a favorite of three or fewer points.

The Giants have covered the spread in six of their last seven games. In fact, they were one of the better teams against the spread all year, going 13-4 ATS overall. New York was also 10-2 ATS as an underdog and 6-1 ATS on the road.

This should be an interesting, back-and-forth game with plenty of drama. The Vikings have more firepower, and the home-field advantage will be evident. That should push Minnesota to win and cover the three-point spread on Sunday. If the Vikings are executing at a high level on offense, then the Giants could struggle to keep up.

The pick: Vikings -3