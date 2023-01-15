How the public is betting the Ravens-Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round

The AFC Wild Card round will wrap up Sunday night as the Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to face their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Baltimore (10-7) earned the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff bracket but stumbled down the stretch by losing three of its last four games in the regular season. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the final five games of the campaign with a knee injury and will once again be sidelined for Sunday’s Wild Card game. Backup Tyler Huntley has also been dealing with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable.

Cincinnati (12-4) took the AFC North title this season and earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC bracket. The team officially clinched the division title by beating this very Ravens team in a 27-16 victory last Sunday. The team will enter Sunday’s matchup relatively healthy but will be without guard Alex Cappa (ankle).

Below, we’ll go over how the public is betting this Wild Card round matchuo. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Bengals -8.5

Cincinnati enters this game as a sizeable 8.5-point favorite and the public is all over it. 79% of the total bets are on the Bengals to cover while 65% of the money is being moved in that direction.

Is the public right?

Yes. The Bengals finished the season with a 12-4 record against the spread, tops in the AFC. With the Ravens once again missing Lamar Jackson on Sunday, they simply won’t have the juice to match what Burrow and company are bringing to the table.

Over/Under: 40.5

The public likes the over in this AFC North postseason showdown. 64% of the total bets and 62% of the handle is on both teams clearing the 40.5-point threshold here.

Is the public right?

No. Baltimore and Cincinnati were two very under-friendly teams in the league this season and the Ravens failed to crack 20 points in each of their games without Jackson down the stretch. On top of that, these are two AFC North rivals who are familiar with each other and there’s a chance this could turn into a rock fight at times. Expect something like a 24-13 Bengals victory.

Moneyline: Bengals -450, Ravens +360

The public is overwhelmingly in the corner of the reigning AFC Champions. 91% of the handle are on the Bengals to outright win while 90% of the total bets are also going in that direction.

Is the public right?

Yes. It is hard to imagine a scenario where Tyler Huntley and the Ravens score a huge road upset in this scenario. Cincinnati was 6-1 at home this season and it will most likely send the fans at Paycor Stadium home happy once again.