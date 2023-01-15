Betting Ravens-Bengals against the spread in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

The AFC Wild Card round will wrap up on Sunday night as the Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to face their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Baltimore (10-7) earned the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff bracket but stumbled down the stretch by losing three of its last four games in the regular season. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the final five games of the campaign with a knee injury and will once again be sidelined for Sunday’s Wild Card game. Backup Tyler Huntley has also been dealing with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable.

Cincinnati (12-4) took the AFC North title this season and earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC bracket. The team officially clinched the division title by beating this very Ravens team in a 27-16 victory last Sunday. The team will enter Sunday’s matchup relatively healthy but will be without guard Alex Cappa (ankle).

ATS Pick: Bengals -8.5

Baltimore doesn’t stand much of a chance in the postseason with the former MVP Jackson still sidelined and that’s reflected in this hefty 8.5-point line. Cincinnati was the best team in the AFC against the spread during the regular season at 12-4 and one would expect Joe Burrow and company to handle the Ravens at home with relative ease.