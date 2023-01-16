How the public is betting the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round

The NFL Wild Card round will wrap up on Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Dallas (12-5) is back in the playoffs for a second straight year and was in the mix for the top seed in the NFC during the final week before settling for a Wild Card spot. The concern for the Cowboys in this matchup surrounds the turnover problems of quarterback Dak Prescott, who led the league in interceptions with 15. The team has listed just cornerback Trayvon Mullen out with an illness.

Tampa Bay (8-9) was sloppy and inconsistent throughout the season, but did just enough to win a down NFC South this year. Quarterback Tom Brady showed signs of regression throughout the year, but still ended the season with over 4,600 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Starting guard Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder) is listed as doubtful while cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (hip), and defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) are questionable.

Below, we’ll go over how the public is betting this Wild Card round matchup. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Cowboys -2.5

Dallas enters this game as slight 2.5-point favorite and the public is split. 52% of the money is on the Cowboys to cover on the road while 51% of the total number of bets are on the Bucs to cover at home.

Is the public right?

Yes, it’s not a surprise the spread is up in the air like this. Dallas has mostly been a trustworthy team against the spread this season at 10-7, but the margins tighten up in a road playoff game in prime time. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay was the worst team in the league against the spread at 4-12-1 but are always a threat to make things interesting in the fourth quarter.

Over/Under: 45.5

The public likes the over in this Wild Card round showdown. 57% of the total number of bets and 52% of handle are on both teams clearing the 45.5-point threshold.

Is the public right?

No. Consider that the season opener between these two clubs ended in a 19-3 Tampa Bay victory. Since then, it has been an absolute struggle for the Bucs to clear 20 points in most week and that’s reflected with them being 6-11 in O/U’s this season. You should not be thinking over when this team is involved.

Moneyline: Cowboys -140, Buccaneers +120

The public loves the Bucs to come out on top with 66% of the money and 65% of the total number of bets being wagered on Tampa Bay winning.

Is the public right?

Possibly, and this may just be the public’s faith in Tom Brady jumping into the time machine and doing Tom Brady things in the postseason. Along with that, Dak Prescott hasn’t looked too great and last week’s loss to the Commanders in the season finale didn’t inspire much confidence heading into the postseason. But be wary of the fact that the Leverett injury could quietly be a killer for an already inconsistent Bucs offense.