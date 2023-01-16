Betting Cowboys-Buccaneers against the spread in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

The No. 5 Dallas Cowboys will head east to take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. Kickoff for this matchup is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and the game will air on both ABC and ESPN. This will be the final game in the Wild Card round, with the winner likely facing the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Dallas is the 2.5-point favorite on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 45.5. The Cowboys have -140 moneyline odds, with the Bucs installed as the +120 underdogs.

ATS Pick: Cowboys -2.5

The Buccaneers rolled to a 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1 of the regular season. Since then, Dallas survived losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the middle part of the season but fell just short of the NFC East division title. Their defense started strong but faltered down the stretch. The Buccaneers also had an interesting season progression, with the wear and tear on quarterback Tom Brady. Even though they are at home, the Dallas defense should give Brady trouble, and we started seeing Brady’s struggles front and center as the Buccaneers had difficulty locking down a bad NFC South division. I think we see the Cowboys step up and cover on the road.