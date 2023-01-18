How public is betting Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional round

The No. 6 New York Giants travel to play the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the NFC Divisional round. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Here’s a look at how the public is betting this game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Giants +7.5: 65% of handle, 70% of bets

Eagles -7.5: 35% of handle, 30% of bets

Is the public right? The Giants earned an upset win in the Wild Card round last week against the Minnesota Vikings. This time, they come in as underdogs by a whole touchdown spread, instead of just a field goal. While they are 0-2 against Philadelphia this season, Week 18’s matchup was interesting. New York rested its starters, while Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles did just enough to get the win for a first-round playoff bye. After such a huge win for the Giants, they will come into this one fired up enough to keep it close. The public could be on to something with this friendly spread. However, Philly has had a whole week to prepare and get healthy, so it could also turn ugly quick if the Eagles strike first.

Over/Under

Over 48: 83% of handle, 73% of bets

Under 48: 17% of handle, 27% of bets

Is the public right? The average total in the two meetings between these teams has been 54 points, so perhaps that explains the heavy advantage on the Over. The Philadelphia defense will likely be bringing the heat on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to start the game, so it’s going to fall on Jones to repeat the sharp passing outing that he put together against Minnesota. The Giants are also 29th in over DVOA, so the Over on the Eagles’ side looks quite tempting.

Moneyline

Giants +300: 38% of handle, 41% of bets

Eagles -365: 62% of handle, 59% of bets

Is the public right?

The Eagles are at home with a lot of their firepower coming back healthy and ready to go on both sides of the football. They will have Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson back after a multi-week absence, as well as defensive end Josh Sweat. Don’t expect the Giants to collect the points like they did against a lackluster Vikings defense last week. Everything is telling us to pick Philly to get the win at home, and for good reason.