How public is betting Cowboys vs. 49ers in NFC Divisional round

The No. 5 Dallas Cowboys travel to play the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the NFC Divisional round. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Here’s a look at how the public is betting this game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Cowboys +3.5: 28% of handle, 32% of bets

49ers -3.5: 72% of handle, 68% of bets

Is the public right? The 49ers have been victorious in 12-straight appearances. However, Dallas looked like the true “team to beat” after stomping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card round. These are the league’s hottest teams at the moment, so it’s surprising that most of the public is rolling with the Niners. Take the value on the surging Cowboys.

Over/Under

Over 46: 73% of handle, 77% of bets

Under 46: 17% of handle, 23% of bets

Is the public right? The Over has the clear edge for this game, which is surprising since both teams’ defenses rank in the top-tier of the league in DVOA. That said, both of these offenses can startle their opponent on a given week. We may have to trust the public on this one, given that this is the lowest total of any game on the Divisional slate this weekend.

Moneyline

Cowboys +160: 34% of handle, 38% of bets

49ers -190: 66% of handle, 62% of bets

Is the public right?

The public was likely expecting the Niners to be favored by more, so most of the money is going on them on the ML. The Cowboys have a good chance of pulling off the upset. This matchup should be closer than it appears. Dallas’ pass rush has the ability to get to QB Brock Purdy, who was good in his first playoff action but it was against a very weak opponent. The spread is only 3.5 points so the books believe it will be close and a one-possession game can go either way.