How public is betting Bengals vs. Bills in AFC Divisional round

The No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals play the No. 2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the AFC Divisional round. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Here’s a look at how the public is betting this game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Bengals +5: 67% of handle, 72% of bets

Bills -5: 33% of handle, 28% of bets

Is the public right? The Bengals are getting the advantage as underdogs from the public. They escaped the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round 24-17, despite being clear favorites going into the game with Lamar Jackson sidelined for the Ravens. The Bills narrowly escaped with a victory themselves against the Miami Dolphins, so it’s likely that we see another close shootout between these two high-octane teams.

Over/Under

Over 48.5: 58% of handle, 79% of bets

Under 48.5: 42% of handle, 21% of bets

Is the public right? The Over has a clear advantage here which comes as no surprise. These teams combined for 58 points last Sunday, and it would be shocking to see a blowout on either side. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have exceptional talent to work with in their respective offenses, so we’re almost guaranteed to be in for a back-and-forth clash.

Moneyline

Bengals +195: 65% of handle, 59% of bets

Bills -230: 35% of handle, 40% of bets

Is the public right?

While these two teams were unable to finish their matchup in Week 17, it’s fair to say that offense was bound to be the focal point. This makes the Bengals moneyline valuable, which makes sense why the public is hammering that side. The Bills, however, have been arguably the NFL’s strongest team whenever they play to their ceiling. It’s going to come down to the wire, so if you’re leaning Cincinnati, it might be safer to take the points.