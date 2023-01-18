How public is betting Chiefs vs. Jaguars in AFC Divisional round

The one-seeded Kansas City Chiefs play the four-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the AFC Divisional round. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Here’s a look at how the public is betting this game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Chiefs -8.5: 65% of handle, 57% of bets

Jaguars +8.5: 35% of handle, 43% of bets

Is the public right? The Chiefs are getting a lot of love from the public here. However, an 8.5 edge on any NFL opponent isn’t the most attractive. Jacksonville proved that it can stack points in a hurry, coming back from a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in last week’s Wild Card matchup. Kansas City hasn’t given much reason to doubt them this season, but they do fall asleep defensively in most games.

Over/Under

Over 53: 56% of handle, 68% of bets

Under 53: 44% of handle, 32% of bets

Is the public right? To no one’s surprise, this game currently has the highest predicted total of this weekend’s playoff slate. Bettors should play it to their advantage. This is a playoff atmosphere where you can expect a healthy Chiefs defense to show up.

Moneyline

Chiefs -435: 79% of handle, 77% of bets

Jaguars +350: 21% of handle, 23% of bets

Is the public right?

Yeah, there isn’t much value on the moneyline for the Chiefs. It’s definitely a scenario where you’re going to want to bet in-game on K.C. If the Jags hang around, the line should shift. Jacksonville has a better shot at pulling off an upset than the lines suggest. This game was 27-17 during the regular season, but the Jaguars were down 20-0 at one point and made it close. With more momentum and a healthy offense, Jacksonville should put up a fight on the road.