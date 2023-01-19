Best quarterback player props to consider for Divisional round of 2023 NFL playoffs

As we head into the Divisional Round matchups this weekend and the competition heats up.

Patrick Mahomes, over 345.5 pass/rush yards (-115)

Mahomes had a bye week to rest, and as he goes up against one of the worst defenses still left in the playoffs, he should be able to hit the over on this prop. The last time these two teams faced off, Mahomes passed for 331 yards and rushed for another 39, and we can expect to see similar numbers this weekend.

Trevor Lawrence, over 0.5 interceptions (-150)

The Jaguars’ quarterback threw a whopping four interceptions in the first half of Jacksonville’s eventual improbable win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While he kept the ball the entire second half and threw for four scores, it seems far more likely than not that we’ll see at least one turnover from him in this matchup. The last time the Jags and Chiefs faced off, Lawrence did not throw an interception.

Jalen Hurts, over 1.5 pass TDs (-155)

The Eagles’ QB is rested up after a bye week as well, healed from a shoulder injury that had been bothering him, and prepared to face the New York Giants. Hurts has already faced the Giants twice this season and won both games — in the first, he threw for two TDs and rushed for a third, and in the latest matchup, he did not have any scores attributed to him. However, this is the playoffs, and with a healed shoulder and a big-game situation, we can expect Hurts to hit the over on passing touchdowns.

Dak Prescott, over 250.5 passing yards (-115)

Prescott passed for over 300 yards against the Buccaneers, and as the Cowboys prepare to face the 49ers and their notorious run defense, we can expect to see a similar performance in the air this weekend. The Niners’ secondary did not look its strongest in the Wild Card round against Seattle, allowing Geno Smith to put up 253 passing yards. This is the first time that these two teams will play each other this season.