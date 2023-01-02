Best NFL player prop bets for Bills vs. Bengals for Week 17 Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football in Week 17. Two of the AFC’s top teams go head to head in this matchup, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bills enter as 1.5-point favorites as they look to overtake the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Bengals: Best NFL player prop bets

Josh Allen, Over 260.5 passing yards (-115)

Allen had an off game against the Bears last week, but has averaged 268.8 passing yards per game. The Bengals have allowed 225 passing yards per game to opposing QBs this season, and Allen will be doing everything in his power to grab that top seed for the playoffs.

Joe Burrow, Over 0.5 interceptions (-120)

Burrow has thrown four interceptions over his past three games, including two last week against the Patriots. We can expect to see this trend continuing against one of the league’s better pass defenses.

Ja’Marr Chase, Anytime touchdown scorer (-105)

Chase leads the Bengals in overall targets and red zone targets and has scored six TDs in his last six games. Though he didn’t score last week, Chase should have plenty of opportunities to find the end zone on Monday night.