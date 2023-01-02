Breaking down NFL betting splits for Bills vs. Bengals on Week 17 Monday Night Football

This is one of the most highly anticipated games for the season as the Buffalo Bills travel to Cincinnati to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. This is the first time that Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have faced off in their career.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Bengals, Week 17 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bills are 1.5 point favorites. 56% of the handle and 50% of bets are being placed on the Bills to cover.

Is the public right? Yes, I believe the Bills win this game. It should be a tough matchup, but I think the better team pulls away at the end. Many have questioned Josh Allen over the past few weeks and I think he quiets everybody tonight. Beating a red-hot Bengals team would impress many. The better defense usually wins these games and the Bills are surely better defensively than the Bengals.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 49.5. 78% of the handle and 79% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? For as much of a public bet this is, I see the over cashing. Both of these offenses have been electric this season and will be scoring left and right. I expect both teams to score 25+ points. With this game on prime time, look for both offenses to make some big plays.

Betting the moneyline: The Bills are road favorites with moneyline odds at -120. Moneyline odds for the Bengals are at +100. 51% of the handle and 39% of bets are being placed on the Bills to win.

Is the public right? The public is in favor of the Bengals and I think they lose this game. The Bills are better defensively and I think this game will come down to a turnover late. The Bengals also lost La’el Collins which is a big loss for that offensive line. We saw how bad the Bengals were when the line was struggling earlier in the season. I like the Bills to win this game by 3.