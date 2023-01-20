Best RB player props to consider for Divisional Round of 2023 NFL playoffs

The Divisional round of the NFL playoffs will get underway on Saturday, Jan. 21. There are only eight teams in action, with the winners moving on to the conference championship round next week. With only limited options to choose from, here are our favorite running back player prop bets for the divisional round.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saquon Barkley, over 25.5 receiving yards (-110)

Just because we are dealing with running backs, doesn’t mean we are limited to taking their rushing prop bets. Barkley needed to have a big season in order to earn a big contract in the upcoming offseason. He has certainly shown that he is deserving one with how well he has played. The New York Giants’ dual-threat running back has returned. Last week, he carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and brought in five of his six targets for another 56 yards.

Christian McCaffrey, over 66.5 rushing yards (-115)

The 49ers have been unstoppable since acquiring CMC at the trade deadline in the regular season. He is coming off a game with 119 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas allowed the 11th most rushing yards per game in the regular season. McCaffrey has at least 67 rushing yards in four of his last six games and should hit the over on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott, under 34.5 rushing yards (-105)

The 49ers allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the regular season. It looked like there has been a changing of the guard in Dallas as Tony Pollard is getting more usage than Zeke and is being more productive. In the Wild Card game, Elliott had 13 carries for 27 yards. He should finish with under 35 rushing yards for the third game in a row.

Joe Mixon, under 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Bengals are going to be down two starting offensive linemen for this game. While it is going to hurt them in the passing game, it should also limit Mixon’s upside in the run game. The Buffalo defense allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game in the regular season. Mixon has had fewer than 47 rushing yards in back-to-back games and four of his last six.