Best WR player props to consider for Divisional Round of 2023 NFL playoffs

The Divisional round of the NFL playoffs will get underway on Saturday, Jan. 21. With only eight teams in action, there are limited options to choose from when looking into player prop bets. Here are our favorite running back player prop bets for the divisional round.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tee Higgins under 62.5 receiving yards (-115)

Higgins has a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He is often overshadowed in the offense by Ja’Marr Chase, and we have even seen Tyler Boyd step up in tough matchups. The Cincinnati Bengals game against Buffalo in Week 17 was canceled, but Boyd had brought in a touchdown reception prior to cancellation. The Bengals are going to be down two offensive linemen in this game which could hinder the passing game. Higgins has fewer than 63 yards in four of his last five games.

A.J. Brown, over 71.5 receiving yards (-115)

Brown has handled business against New York this season. In the first matchup, he brought in four of his six targets for 70 yards and a score. In the season finale rematch, Brown finished with four receptions for 95 yards on 10 targets. The second game was with a banged-up Hurts under center. Brown should finish with at least 72 receiving yards on Saturday.

Deebo Samuel, over 15.5 rushing yards (-125)

Who said we have to keep wide receiver prop bets to receiving yards or receptions? Samuel continues to play a versatile role for the San Francisco 49ers. While being one of their best receivers, he also is used in a variety of ways, including lining up in the backfield and on end around. Last week Samuel only had three carries but finished with 32 rushing yards. He broke off one run that went 22 yards. That’s why the over is so lucrative when it is this low; he has the ability to break off a 16-yard run out of nowhere.

CeeDee Lamb, over 5.5 receptions (-150)

Lamb is the most targeted player for the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott is going to have to rely on his No. 1 wideout to help stay in this game. Lamb has had at least six receptions in three of his last five games. It is a high reception total to hit, but if Dallas has to play from behind, which I expect they do, Lamb should be able to hit this over.