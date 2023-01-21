Betting Giants-Eagles against the spread in the 2023 NFL Divisional round

The NFL’s Divisional round of the playoffs will get started on Saturday, Jan. 21. There will be two games, with the first being between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FOX.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

ATS Pick: Eagles -7.5

This will be the third matchup of the season between these NFC East divisional opponents. In Week 14, the Eagles secured the 48-22 win. They then picked up the 22-16 victory in the final week of the season, which helped them secure the NFC East title as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has sidelined down the final stretch of the season due to a shoulder injury, but the extra week gained from the bye week could allow him to return to form. If that is the case, the Eagles should cover the spread even with the steps forward we have seen from the New York offense.