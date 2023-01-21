How the public is betting the Giants vs. Eagles in the NFC Divisional round

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants meet for the third time this season and just the fifth time ever in the playoffs as one will punch their ticket to the NFC title game. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on FOX. Here is a look at how the public is betting on the game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Giants +7.5: 60% of action, 68% of bets

Eagles -7.5: 40% of action, 32% of bets

That kicker half-point, as always, makes this a really tough call. While the Giants are coming off arguably their best game of the season, it is their only win over a playoff team since October 23 when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unless Jalen Hurts is still less than 75 percent, the Eagles could overwhelm the Giants. They faced zero resistance en route to a 48-22 in their first meeting. Philly, who led the league by a mile with 70 sacks in the regular season, will also get after Daniel Jones and make him uncomfortable, something the Minnesota Vikings did very little of last week. Giants +7.5 is the hot pick here, but it feels more like a Philly blowout, so fade the public.

Over/Under

Over 48: 77% of action, 69% of bets

Under 48: 23% of action, 31% of bets

The public is probably right here. While the Giants did enough on offense to keep up with the Vikings in the Wild Card Round, the defense still put up zero resistance. Philly’s offense is even more dynamic. The biggest risk with this over is New York flopping on offense, but head coach Brian Daboll will have his team ready to play and should at least hang around for a while in a game that should see plenty of points.

Moneyline

Giants +295: 46% of action, 42% of bets

Eagles -360: 54% of action, 58% of bets

This tells you just how hot a public pick the Giants are this week. Rarely do you see a nearly 50-50 action split with a 7.5-point underdog but here we are. For the same reasons the Eagles' -7.5 is the right play, the Eagles' moneyline appears to be the right play as well. New York simply hasn’t beaten a team of the Eagles’ caliber all season and it would be asking a lot to have them do so at this juncture of the season.