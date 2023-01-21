How public is betting the Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional round

After miraculously erasing a 27-0 deficit to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the Wild Card round, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday from Arrowhead Stadium and will be broadcast on NBC. Here is a look at how the public is betting on this game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Jaguars +9: 35% of action, 44% of bets

Chiefs -9: 65% of action, 56% of bets

This is a very tough line, and anyone leaning Jaguars would love an extra point to make it +10. Even without the extra point, the Jaguars under head coach Doug Pederson have proven frisky and will never say die. Just look at last week’s comeback win. While the Chiefs still have the decisive advantage to win the game outright, Jacksonville is scrappy enough to keep it within one score.

Over/Under

Over 53: 51% of action, 63% of bets

Under 53: 49% of action, 37% of bets

Based on the way Jacksonville moved the ball against the Chargers in the second half last week, they can at least hang with Kansas City offensively for a while. The Chiefs defense is its biggest weak point right now and the Jags will have to exploit it early and often if they hope to stay in this game. While things may tighten up in the second half, expect early fireworks that help this over hit by early in the fourth quarter.

Moneyline

Jaguars +370: 21% of action, 24% of bets

Chiefs -460: 79% of action, 76% of bets

Stranger things have happened, but it is difficult to imagine Patrick Mahomes & Co. dropping this game at home. Trevor Lawrence has come into his own this season and has the Jaguars look like a scary team moving forward, but it’s not his time just yet. Since Jacksonville will have to play a perfect game to pull off the upset, the Chiefs are the better bet as heavy favorites.