Full list of Divisional Round straight-up picks ranked by confidence levels

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are moving along and we’re back for the Divisional Round. The Wild Card Round saw two betting upsets with the Jaguars beating the Chargers and the Giants beating the Vikings. The Jaguars were the No. 4 seed in their matchup but were a slim underdog. Similarly, the No. 5 seed Cowboys got a win over the No. 4 seed Bucs, but were the betting favorite.

We’re back with straight-up picks for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We pick each game’s winner, and are ranking them based on confidence level. We’ve split up the games into three levels of high, medium, and low confidence. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I went 6-0 with my picks, including 3-0 on high confidence, 1-0 on medium, and 2-0 on low. This week, I’m picking one upset with the Bengals over the Bills, and going chalk the rest of the way. I imagine my perfect record will take a hit because this is a tough series of games to pick.

High

Eagles over Giants

49ers over Cowboys

Medium

Chiefs over Jaguars

Low

Bengals over Bills***