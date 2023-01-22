Betting Cowboys-49ers against the spread in the 2023 NFL Divisional round

The NFC Divisional round will get continue on Sunday, Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys, with the winner heading to the NFC Championship game. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

The 49ers are four-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

ATS Pick: 49ers -4

The Cowboys were picked against on the road in the first round but came away with the 31-14 win. The 49ers took care of the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. San Francisco moved their win streak up to 11 games, and they have won by an average score of 16.3 points in that span. Dallas hadn’t won a playoff game on the road since 1992 before picking up their Wild Card win at Tampa Bay last week.

The 49ers were expected to struggle to have to turn the offense over to Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy due to injuries in the quarterback room. Instead, he has continued to keep their offense performing at a high pace, especially with the like of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle in tow. This should be a competitive game, but I think San Francisco covers and advances to the NFC Championship game.