How the public is betting the Bengals vs. Bills in the AFC Divisional round

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a much-anticipated AFC Divisional Round matchup with plenty of star power. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday and will air on CBS. Here is how the public is betting on the matchup.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Bengals +5.5: 59% of action, 71% of bets

Bills -5.5: 41% of action, 29% of bets

Fade the public here. While +5.5 looks tantalizing for what is a very even matchup on paper (home-field advantage notwithstanding), Cincinnati has some very serious issues on the offensive line. With three starters out, it’s not clear how they’re going to give Joe Burrow enough time to make plays down the field. As long as the Bills clean up their recent turnover struggles, they should win this game by a touchdown or more.

Over/Under

Over 48.5: 69% of action, 81% of bets

Under 48.5: 31% of action, 19% of bets

Once again, fade the public. Assuming Burrow has little time to throw the ball, Cincinnati is going to want to (1) establish the run to buy him more time and (2) set up swing passes on the edge. Each of those tactics will keep the clock moving, the best friend of an under bet. If Buffalo is even nearly as careless with the ball as they’ve been in recent weeks, a key turnover could also kill a long drive. This will likely be a nail-biter, but lean toward the under given the gameplan the Bengals are likely to have to deploy.

Moneyline

Bengals +200: 70% of action, 60% of bets

Bills -240: 30% of action, 40% of bets

If you had to bet the moneyline, the Bengals provide the much better value. Even though it feels as though the Bills will cover a 5.5-point spread, the great equalizer is Joe Burrow. It would be foolish to bet against him at -240 odds. That being said, if you like Bengals +5.5, it might be worth considering putting a little on the moneyline as well because +200 is tremendous odds under the circumstances.