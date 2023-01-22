How the public is betting the Cowboys vs. 49ers in the NFC Divisional round

The 2023 NFL Divisional round will come to a close Sunday night as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The 49ers are 4-point favorites. 66% of the handle and 65% of bets are being placed on the 49ers to cover.

Is the public right?

I agree with the public here. Some think the Cowboys have a chance at pulling off the set, but I just think the 49ers have too good of a roster to lose the game. Bryce Purdy has played great since taking over and the team trusts him. I would expect the 49ers to win this game by a touchdown.

Over/Under

The point total is installed at 46. 73% of the handle and 75% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right?

I agree with the public here as well. The only chance the under cashes in my opinion would be if Dak has an off game and turns the ball over on the 49ers' side of the field. I don’t see the Cowboys stopping this high-powered 49ers offense. I think the 49ers score 30+ in this one, so I would bet the over.

Moneyline

The 49ers are favorites with moneyline odds at -205. Moneyline odds for the Cowboys are at +175. 56% of the handle and 60% of bets are being placed on the 49ers to win.

Is the public right?

Once again, I agree with the public here. The 49ers are better on both sides of the ball. They also have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Look for DeMeco Ryans to throw a ton of different looks at the Cowboys in this one.