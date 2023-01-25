How the public is betting the 49ers vs. Eagles in the NFC Championship game

With just three NFL games left in the season, bettors will be all over conference championship weekend, starting with Sunday’s matchup featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s a look a what bettors are doing with their money as we get closer to kickoff. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites, and bettors are going hard after the home team with Philadelphia receiving 77% of the handle and 76% of bets.

Is the public right? No. I’m siding with either team that is getting any sort of head start because this one could go either way. However, if you want to side with the 49ers, it makes a lot of sense to wait and see if you can get them at +3, which would be tremendous value. Maybe that never happens, but it’s worth checking the sportsbook odds periodically.

Over/Under

The total is set at 46.5, and the majority of bettors are siding with the under with 58% of the handle and 60% of bets.

Is the public right? Let’s go with the public on this one. Both teams rank inside the top seven in terms of rushing play percentage as they keep the ball on the ground on a little more than 48% of offensive snaps. The 49ers should look to get the ground game going to help out a rookie quarterback in a playoff atmosphere on the road, and that should limit possessions, leading to fewer points.

Moneyline

The Eagles are -145 moneyline favorites, while the 49ers are +125 underdogs, and bettors like Philadelphia with 68% of the handle and 54% of bets.

Is the public right?

If I’m siding with the 49ers on the spread as 2.5-point dogs, I’ll have to recommend them on the moneyline in this spot. The worst unit on the field is the Eagles rushing defense that ranked 24th during the regular season in yards per rush attempt (4.6), and that’s where the 49ers could take advantage and find a way into the Super Bowl. Philadelphia will see a significant step up in competition after handling the New York Giants last week as Brock Purdy looks to move to 8-0 as a starting quarterback in the NFL.