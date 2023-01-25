How the public is betting the Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship game

The nightcap of conference championship Sunday will feature the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Bettors will be all over the second-to-last game before the Super Bowl, and here’s an early look at what they’re doing with their cash for the AFC Championship Game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Bengals are 1.5-point favorites, and bettors are pounding Cincinnati with 77% of bets and 79% of the handle.

Is the public right? This almost completely comes down to how healthy you think Patrick Mahomes is. There is a very clear swing in the odds with him not at 100%, and I’ll go with the public. The Bengals would keep it close with a fully healthy Mahomes, but they will win without a fully healthy Mahomes.

Over/Under

The total is 47, and bettors like the over with 70% of the handle and 57% of bets.

Is the public right? Yes, the over is the play. Both teams love to pass the ball, as they rank inside the top seven in passing play percentage during the regular season. Even if Mahomes needs to be replaced, Andy Reid will not be afraid to let Chad Henne sling the ball all over the field. This game isn’t being won by the rushing attack, and more passes usually equals more possessions, which leads to more points.

Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -130 favorite with Kansas City as a +110 underdog. Bettors love the Bengals with 84% of the handle and 76% of bets.

Is the public right? Yes, the Bengals will claim the AFC for the second year in a row on Sunday night. Mahomes will struggle to run around and create plays, and an injured plant foot is a tremendous disadvantage for the Chiefs. Kansas City will need to keep up with this Bengals passing attack, and they won’t do it without a healthy star at quarterback.