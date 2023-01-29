Betting 49ers-Eagles against the spread in the 2023 NFL NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round, and they’ll get set to host the San Francisco 49ers, who took down the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 at home last week. The game will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and air on FOX.

The Eagles are listed as 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making the 49ers +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 45.5.

ATS Pick: 49ers +2.5

This game could go either way, so it’s smart to side with any team getting the head start. The 49ers are 7-0 since Brock Purdy took over at quarterback, and they’ve covered in nine of their last 10 contests against the spread. This number could be a bit inflated in the Eagles’ favor after everybody saw how easily they dominated the Giants. Well, New York ranks outside of the top 20 in yards per play offensively and defensively, and the 49ers are fourth on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia is facing much tougher competition, and Jalen Hurts’ shoulder still may not be 100%. Let’s roll with the road dogs.