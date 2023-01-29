How the public is betting the 49ers vs. Eagles in the NFC Championship game

After putting away the Dallas Cowboys with a strong fourth-quarter performance last week, the San Francisco 49ers take their title hopes on the road this week to play the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. Philadelphia had a bye in the first round, and had no problems last week, turning aside the New York Giants in a decisive 38-7 win in the Divisional round. This game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

49ers +2.5: 21% of action, 26% of bets

Eagles -2.5: 79% of action, 74% of bets

This might be the toughest game of the postseason so far to pick. The 49ers are riding a 12-game winning streak, and they’ve covered the spread in each of their last nine games against NFC opponents. They’re 13-6 against the spread, compared to 9-9 for Philadelphia. Don’t forget that this is familiar territory for the Niners, their third NFC Championship game in four years.

Over/Under

Over 46: 28% of action, 39% of bets

Under 46: 72% of action, 61% of bets

Both of these teams are capable of putting up lots of points. The 49ers have hit the over in four of their last five games, but they went under last week against the Cowboys. The under feels more likely in this one—both of these teams have some of the NFL’s best defenses at the moment. The Eagles have been hitting the under more regularly, in four of their last five, and games at Lincoln Financial Field are averaging just 45.6 points.

Moneyline

49ers +130: 33% of action, 47% of bets

Eagles -150: 67% of action, 53% of bets

For a game with such a tight spread, it’s interesting to see that only a third of the total handle on this one is going to the 49ers. Given their 12-game win streak and familiarity with this level of postseason play, it’s not at all out of the ordinary to think the 49ers could win this one.