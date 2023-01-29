How the public is betting the Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship game

This year’s AFC Championship Game features a rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. When these teams met a year ago, that game was a nail-biter, ultimately won, 27-24, by the upstart Bengals in a controversial overtime frame. The top-seeded Chiefs will be looking to erase the memories of that game, but the Bengals are no easy out. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Bengals +1.5: 76% of action, 74% of bets

Chiefs -1.5: 24% of action, 26% of bets

That’s an awfully tight spread, and three-quarters of bettors, as well as the handle, are drawn to the Bengals here. Cincinnati has covered the spread in eight of their last nine road games, and they could easily do it here too. These two teams are both evenly matched, which also means that the Chiefs have a chance to reward the few bettors taking a chance on them.

Over/Under

Over 48: 64% of action, 70% of bets

Under 48: 36% of action, 30% of bets

No surprise that two of the best offenses in the league are drawing most interest for the over in this game. The Chiefs lead the NFL with an average of more than 29 points per game, and the Bengals weren’t far behind at 26.1 points per game. However, the Bengals did not go over in their last playoff game, last week against the Bills, and the total has been under for nine of their last 10 postseason games. The total was under for the last two games these two team played, including last season’s Conference Championship and a regular season contest in Week 13 this season.

Moneyline

Bengals +100: 66% of action, 70% of bets

Chiefs -120: 34% of action, 30% of bets

The betting trend here follows what we’re seeing against the spread for this game. The Chiefs have lost their last two against the Bengals, so it’s certainly not out of the question that could happen a third time.