Best touchdown props to consider for Championship Round of 2023 NFL playoffs

Prop betting markets are likely to take much more action than usual during championship weekend with just two NFL games on this weekend’s slate. If you are considering putting some cash on the touchdown prop betting market, here are three options to think about throwing a few dollars at on Sunday.

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs, Anytime TD Scorer (+145)

Nobody in the Kansas City Chiefs backfield has more red zone rushing attempts than Isiah Pacheco and assuming Patrick Mahomes’ number isn’t called at the goal line because of his ankle injury, the percentage of opportunities Pacheco will receive to score only increases. The point total is fairly high at 48, so Kansas City should be able to move the ball fairly well according to oddsmakers with enough chances to score touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, First TD Scorer (+750)

When the Philadelphia Eagles get close, Jalen Hurts pounds it in for a touchdown as he will enter Sunday’s matchup with 14 TDs over 16 games including last week’s win where he reached the end zone. The Eagles scored on their first drive in 10 of the 16 games that Hurts started this season, and his massive payout might be worth putting a small dollar amount on if you want to add a longshot to your NFC Championship viewing experience.

AJ Brown, Eagles, Anytime TD Scorer (+120)

Take the over on any AJ Brown prop because he’s going off on Sunday. Despite last week’s blowout win over the New York Giants, the Eagles' star wideout was visibly frustrated in a game where he caught just three passes for 22 yards. Brown scored 11 touchdowns during the regular season, and the Eagles traded for him for a game like this, and he should be plenty motivated to find the end zone.