Best WR player props to consider for NFC Championship Game in 2023 NFL playoffs

Plenty of prop bets are placed this time of year with a limited number of betting opportunities on the slate but if you’re looking toward the wide receiver props for Sunday’s NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, here’s a look at some of the top options to consider.

AJ Brown over 68.5 receiving yards

Brown should be fired up for a bounce-back performance on Sunday after catching just three passes for 22 yards in the Divisional round win over the New York Giants. However, he hit 70 yards for six games in a row leading up to that matchup. Brown was visibly frustrated and missed some time with a hip injury, but he is off the injury report heading into the conference title game. He should get enough targets to exceed this total.

DeVonta Smith under 5.5 receptions

Smith has been putting up big numbers over the last few weeks, but his top two target totals of the season came with Gardner Minshew playing at quarterback in Week 16 and Week 17. He finished with five or fewer receptions in four straight games before then, and this feels like an AJ Brown game on Sunday afternoon.

Deebo Samuel under 20.5 rushing yards

Samuel still receives a few carries a game, but his role as a dangerous rushing threat is nowhere close to what it was last season. He hasn’t had more than four rushing attempts since Week 3 and failed to exceed 21 rushing yards in five of his last six contests. Samuel is getting a strong matchup against a poor Eagles rushing defense, but the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey to take advantage.