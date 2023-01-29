Best RB player props to consider for Championship Round of 2023 NFL playoffs

If you’re eyeing up the prop betting market for Sunday’s NFC Championship featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, here’s a look at some of the top running back props to think about on Sunday afternoon.

Christian McCaffrey over 60.5 rushing yards

For many reasons, the 49ers should attack the Philly D through the ground game, and that’s great news for those who want McCaffrey to put up big numbers. The Eagles finished the regular season ranked 24th in yards per rush attempt (4.6) and with a rookie quarterback going into the toughest environment he’s ever played in, expect San Francisco to get the ball to its best weapon as often as possible.

Kenneth Gainwell under 10.5 rushing yards

This bet could easily blow up on one carry, but a lot of Gainwell’s production this season came with the Eagles up by a ton of points. Sunday’s game will not turn into a blowout, making it not unreasonable for him to finish without a single rushing attempt, which happened twice in Philadelphia’s last five regular season contests. Gainwell took advantage of the extra workload last week with 112 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown, but this will be the Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott show on Sunday.

Miles Sanders under 6.5 receiving yards

Sanders is a bell cow back in this offense, but receptions out of the backfield go to Gainwell. Sanders has just 20 receptions on the season and was targeted once over his last three games with four combined receiving yards over his last six games, though that does include a reception where he lost 13 yards. It seems likely Sanders won’t play much of a role as a pass catcher here, and I’d bet on him failing to record a single reception on Sunday.