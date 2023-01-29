Super Bowl 57 predictions: Early straight-up pick for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, and the Chiefs pulled out a close win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

The Eagles are one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 49.5. The Eagles’ moneyline is set at -115, with the Chiefs coming in at -105.

Early pick: Eagles -115

Patrick Mahomes was still clearly banged up in this game, using up all his energy to get one last run that set the Chiefs up for the winning field goal. He will look different in two weeks, of course, but if his scrambling is limited, the Eagles’ defensive line is going to be all over him.

Philadelphia’s defense looked completely dominant in their win over the 49ers, and they put up 31 points against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Our early straight-up pick is the Eagles’ ML.

