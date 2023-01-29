Early pick against the spread for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57

The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will serve as the away team against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Eagles open as the 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point spread: Eagles -1

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread pick, Super Bowl 57

This line is expected to move all over the place as we go through the next two weeks. This gives both teams time to heal up, so expect some sort of movement between now and Super Bowl Sunday. For now, I am going with the Eagles to cover the pick ‘em spread.

Philadelphia showed a lot in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers. The offense showed how versatile it could be, and the defense stepped up in a big way. Yes, the 49ers dealt with injuries, but the Eagles got a chance to show how well-rounded they are against another fairly well-rounded team.

The Eagles also have the roster on both sides of the ball to hang with the Chiefs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert will present quite a tough test for the Kansas City defense. The Chiefs' offense is expected to be as dynamic as ever, but Philadelphia’s defensive line has an opportunity to control the game if they can take advantage of mismatches in the trenches.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.