Full list of Week 18 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The final week of the 2022-23 NFL regular season has arrived. The playoff picture will be finalized and the 14-team field will be set for next week’s Wild Card round. There are three playoff berths left to be earned, but also plenty of seeding maneuvering still to be done.
The week opens with a Saturday doubleheader on ESPN and ABC. The Chiefs open on the road against the Raiders with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed with a win. That’s followed by the Jaguars hosting the Titans with the winner clinching the AFC South title. The rest of the slate airs Sunday, closing with the Packers and Lions on Sunday Night Football with the final NFC playoff berth on the line.
In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 18 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I was 3-0 on each of my high and medium confidence picks, 4-4 on low, and 0-1 on low.
High: 3-0
Medium: 3-0
Low: 4-4
No: 0-1
High confidence
Chiefs over Raiders
Eagles over Giants
49ers over Cardinals
Medium confidence
Jaguars over Titans
Bengals over Ravens
Vikings over Bears
Cowboys over Commanders
Seahawks over Rams
Packers over Lions
Low confidence
Browns over Steelers***
Jets over Dolphins***
Panthers over Saints***
Chargers over Broncos***
No confidence
Falcons over Bucs
Colts over Texans