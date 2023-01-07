Titans vs. Jaguars: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN and ABC. The winner of this game will win the AFC South division and will claim the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. If Jacksonville loses, they still have a shot at earning the final Wild Card spot, but its destiny wouldn’t be in its hands.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans-Jaguars in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: Jaguars -6.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Titans +230, Jaguars -275

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jags -6.5

The Titans will have Josh Dobbs under center for the second consecutive game. While he gives them a better chance to win than Malik Willis does, he still stunts the offense. When these teams matched up in Week 14, Jacksonville took the 36-22 win. I expect another lopsided win on Saturday night.

Over/under: Over 40

The Jaguars' offense has scored at least 19 points in four straight games and at least 31 in three of their last four. Tennessee should be able to score some points with RB Derrick Henry in tow, but I expect them to do just enough to help the over get eclipsed in this game.

Player prop: Trevor Lawrence, over 265.5 passing yards (-115)

Lawrence has improved throughout the season and has a shot to make the postseason for the first time in his young career. In the first matchup between these teams, Lawrence threw for 368 yards with three touchdowns. He had a good matchup in this game, so I like the over in the regular season finale.