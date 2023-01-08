Best NFL player prop bets for Lions vs. Packers for Week 18 Sunday Night Football

The 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close with an NFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football tonight as the Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field to meet the Green Bay Packers. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

This matchup has major playoff implications as both teams are fighting for the final wild card spot in the NFC. Green Bay (8-8) can simply clinch the spot with a win at home this evening. Meanwhile, Detroit (8-8) needs both a win and a Seattle loss in Week 18 to get in and with the Seahawks playing earlier in the afternoon, the Lions will know their fate by kickoff.

Below, we’ll go over some player props to consider for this matchup. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Packers: Best NFL player prop bets

Jared Goff, over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+115)

A large part of Green Bay’s late-season surge can be attributed to its defense, particularly its secondary. Opposing starting quarterbacks have recorded just three passing touchdowns against the unit in the last four games and the Pack defenders have come away with nine interceptions in that same stretch.

That’s a tough matchup for Jared Goff and company but he’s been no slouch either. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his last six games and has not thrown a pick since November 6 against...the Packers. Something has to give and I trust the Lions QB to get at least two on the board this evening.

D’Andre Swift, over 3.5 receptions (+125)

To somewhat neutralize the Packers secondary, expect D’Andre Swift once again play a big role in the Detroit passing game this evening. He has caught 10 of 18 targets over the past three weeks and housed one for a touchdown in last week’s blowout victory over the Bears. Take the over as it should be a busy night for the Lions tailback.

Aaron Rodgers, under 257.5 passing yards (-115)

Green Bay hasn’t necessarily needed crazy passing performances from Aaron Rodgers to go on this late-season run. Rodgers hasn’t gone over 250 yards passing since doing so against this very Lions team in Week 9 and probably won’t need to tonight to get the job done. Take the under.