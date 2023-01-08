Bucs vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Bucs are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, while the Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Buccaneers-Falcons in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Falcons -4

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +160, Falcons -190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Falcons -4

Atlanta is favored in this game because Tampa Bay hasn’t been playing well and is expected to rest several players. With a win or a loss, the Buccaneers would go into the playoffs with the No. 4 seed, so there isn’t any reason to risk injuries. This will be Atlanta’s final game of the season, and they are set up well to cover the spread with the assumption of Tampa Bay’s resting players.

Over/under: Under 40.5

When these teams played in Week 5, the score ended 21-15 in Tampa Bay’s favor. This had Tom Brady throwing for 351 yards. With the starters likely resting for the Bucs and rookie Desmond Ridder in for the Falcons, we should see the under hit.

Player prop: TBD