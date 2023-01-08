Vikings vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

Week 18 will see the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Chicago Bears. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. The Vikings are postseason bound, but their seeding can be affected by what happens in this game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Bears in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Bears odds

Spread: Vikings -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Vikings -225, Bears +190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings -5.5

The Vikings won the first matchup of the season against the Bears, 29-22, in Week 5. Minnesota still has a shot at moving up in the seedings but is unable to secure the No. 1 seed. The Bears are playing for pride, but really, overall, the loss benefits them more when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft. Minnesota needs a statement win heading into the playoffs, and I think they get it while covering.

Over/under: Under 46

The point total in Week 5 surpassed this point total, and I think this game will too. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out for this game early, meaning Chicago will start backup Nathan Peterman. The Vikings are coming off a loss but should be able to find the endzone a few times against a poor Chicago defense. Even so, I think we see the under hit in this game.

Player prop: TBD