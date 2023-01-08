Ravens vs. Bengals: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Ravens don’t have a shot at winning the division, but a victory could see them hosting a playoff game with the rule changes the NFL implemented.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens-Bengals in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Bengals -9.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Ravens +340, Bengals -425

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Ravens +9.5

The Baltimore run game should keep them in this game. This pick is also made assuming that Tyler Huntley is the quarterback. If he is ruled out, then Bengals -9.5 would be the pick. When these teams met in Week 5, Baltimore came away with the 19-17 victory. They had a much healthier team then, but with Huntley, I think they will be able to keep it close.

Over/under: Over 39.5

I think we see the Bengals score a few times in this game. Their passing game, with their trio of wide receivers, should be able to find the endzone multiple times against a poor Ravens secondary. Baltimore’s run game should keep them close in this matchup, but only to help the over hit.

Player prop: Hayden Hurst under 3.5 receptions (-145)

Hurst is expected to be back for this game. Despite being overshadowed in the offense by Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, he typically sees a decent target share. The last time they played Baltimore, he caught six of his seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. Coming off an injury though, I think we see Hurst have a lowered workload, and he ends up with fewer than four receptions.