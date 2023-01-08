Lions vs. Packers: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the NFL season. This will be the Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC with kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Packers in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Packers odds

Spread: Packers -4.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Packers -230 / Lions +195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers -4.5

If the Packers win, they will make it into the postseason. It’s not as straightforward for the Lions, who need the Seattle Seahawks to lose/tie while earning a victory on Sunday Night Football. With that said, there’s a chance the Lions are eliminated before this game begins. That takes the incentive away from Detroit, and puts the Packers in a better position to win this game and cover the spread. The Packers are the hotter team as well, winning four straight games (all by six or more points).

Over/under: Under 49

The last time these two teams played (Nov. 6), the Lions won 15-9. A repeat performance is unlikely, but an over/under of 49 points seems high. This could be a game where the Packers focus on running the ball while sprinkling in some play-action from Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay has been playing solid defense in the last month, and the Lions’ offense hasn’t been as dangerous on the road this season.

Player prop: Jared Goff over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+105)

Goff has tossed two or more touchdown passes in five of his last six games. He even threw a pair of scores despite an overall low-scoring 15-9 victory over Green Bay earlier this season. The Packers should be playing with a lead for most of this game, which will prompt Goff to pass more, giving him more opportunities to sail over this prop.